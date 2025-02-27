Ukraine authorises first deputy PM and foreign minister to sign US minerals deal

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers (government) has authorised Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to sign a bilateral minerals agreement with the US.

Source: European Pravda; a Ukrainian government decree No 164 dated 26 February

Details: "Yuliia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy, or Andrii Ivanovych Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, shall be authorised to sign the indicated Agreement," the decree says.

Background: On Wednesday, 26 February, the Ukrainian government approved a decision to sign an agreement with the United States on the use of mineral resources, officially titled the Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Rules and Conditions for the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

