All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine authorises first deputy PM and foreign minister to sign US minerals deal

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoThursday, 27 February 2025, 12:55
Ukraine authorises first deputy PM and foreign minister to sign US minerals deal
A Ukrainian government meeting. Stock photo: Ukrainian government website

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers (government) has authorised Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to sign a bilateral minerals agreement with the US.

Source: European Pravda; a Ukrainian government decree No 164 dated 26 February

Details: "Yuliia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy, or Andrii Ivanovych Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, shall be authorised to sign the indicated Agreement," the decree says.

Advertisement:

Read also: The full text of the Ukraine-US Minerals Agreement

Background: On Wednesday, 26 February, the Ukrainian government approved a decision to sign an agreement with the United States on the use of mineral resources, officially titled the Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Rules and Conditions for the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
North Korea sends additional troops to Russia to participate in war against Ukraine
All News
USA
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
US secretary of state: NATO's only threat are its members who have not invested in their armies
Trump's special envoy Kellogg meets UK Foreign Secretary Lammy to discuss increase in defence spending and peace in Europe
RECENT NEWS
15:27
US fast-track deal with Ukraine: behind Kyiv's fight to secure sovereignty and Trump's PR win
15:00
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief knew schemes of Russia's upcoming attack back in 2021
14:56
European Commission president to attend UK PM's summit on Ukraine on 2 March
14:43
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president says Ukraine's fate will not be decided without it
14:33
Ukraine's Finance Ministry and National Bank hold first government bond exchange auction on Bloomberg platform
14:22
Zelenskyy to meet Irish PM Martin at airport en route to US
14:11
Kremlin orders its media not to praise Trump in case talks with US fail
13:44
Moscow-Washington talks on embassies begin in Istanbul, Russia says
13:27
Less embezzlement in Russian Armed Forces following defence minister Shoigu's removal, Ukraine's spy chief reports
13:23
France has been discussing development of Ukrainian mineral resources for its defence industry since autumn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: