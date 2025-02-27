Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast remains under control of Ukraine's defence forces – source in Ukrainian military

The village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, which Ukrainian analysts from DeepState recently marked as a complete "grey zone" on their map, remains under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces. Following assault operations launched by the Russian troops in mid-December, some of the Russian military personnel managed to break into the settlement and hide there. Now, the 81st Airmobile Brigade is clearing them out.

Quote from the source: "Since 14 December 2024, the Russians have launched heavy assault operations, breaking into our rear through the positions of the 54th Brigade [from the south – ed.]. While we were repelling those attacks, they advanced across the entire front line [from the east – ed.]. Now we are clearing out the fools who managed to hide somewhere. We remain in the village. It’s tough, but we’re holding on."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has information that Russian forces initially broke through towards Bilohorivka from the south, coming from behind a chalk quarry spoil heap located outside the settlement. From there, they infiltrated the rear of Ukrainian defence forces’ units defending Bilohorivka.

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: Ukrainska Pravda

Then, knowing that the 81st Brigade was fully focused on repelling this breakthrough, the Russians launched an assault on the settlement from the east.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Holiahin, the 81st Brigade’s press officer, denied that Russian forces had entered Bilohorivka.

Quote from Holiahin: "In December, there were indeed intense assaults, but not to the extent that the enemy managed to enter the settlement. Our units remain in the village, while the Russians are attempting to establish positions on the outskirts.

We are aware of the enemy's significant buildup of resources on the outskirts of the settlement, which could indicate plans for yet another attempt to seize control.

Our soldiers are holding the ruins that remain after nearly three years of defence. In light of all these developments, the map has now been corrected. Bilohorivka is under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces."

Background: On 24 February, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced in Bilohorivka. Since 15 February, DeepState’s map had marked the settlement as entirely within the "grey zone".

