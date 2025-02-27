Trump wanted to cancel Zelenskyy's US visit but changed his mind after Macron's intervention – French news agency

US President Donald Trump reportedly wanted to cancel Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit to Washington but changed his mind after talking to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Source: BFMTV, a French TV news broadcast, citing a source in French diplomatic circles, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Wednesday, 26 February, Ukraine is reported to have received a message from Washington that Zelenskyy's visit and meeting with Trump would not take place.

The Ukrainian president called Macron, who spoke to Trump and persuaded him to meet with Zelenskyy.

Trump eventually changed his mind and announced that Zelenskyy would visit the US on 28 February.

Background:

Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Trump, he plans to ask him, among other things, whether the US will stop supporting Ukraine and what support Ukraine can expect. He will also ask about the negotiations between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has stated that the issue of security guarantees in the context of the minerals agreement with the US is a matter of principle for him, and the upcoming conversation with Trump will determine whether the minerals deal will succeed or "quietly fade away".

