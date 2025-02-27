One civilian killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A car damaged in the Russian strike on the Nikopol district. Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Russian forces attacked the Marhanets hromada in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a loitering munition on 27 February 2025, killing a 51-year-old man and injuring a 52-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "An investigation has found that the Russian military attacked the Marhanets hromada of the Nikopol district with a drone on 27 February 2025."

Details: The Prosecutor's Office noted that the attack had claimed the life of a 51-year-old man and left a 52-year-old woman injured.

A car was also damaged in the strike. Ukrainian law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial criminal investigation into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

