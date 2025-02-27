All Sections
Gulliver drone that can tow SUVs and carry 300 kg enters Ukrainian military service – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 27 February 2025, 17:49
A Gulliver drone. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has approved the Gulliver universal ground robotic system for use in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, citing the Main Directorate for the Life Cycle Management of Weapons and Military Equipment

Details: The Ministry of Defence says the drone, developed by Ukrainian engineers, can carry out a wide range of tasks in challenging weather conditions.

The Gulliver functions in a wide range of temperatures and is also capable of navigating steep slopes.

Its batteries provide enough charge to transport cargo for several dozen kilometres and return in the opposite direction.

 
A Gulliver drone
Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Quote: "The universal ground robotic system transports ammunition, equipment and gear and evacuates wounded troops. It also serves as a transporter for combat modules and can be configured to carry out mine-clearing tasks.

The Gulliver can transport over three hundred kilograms of cargo on paved roads, with a slightly reduced capacity on challenging off-road terrain. Its traction is strong enough to pull a small military off-road vehicle out of the mud."

