Gulliver drone that can tow SUVs and carry 300 kg enters Ukrainian military service – photo
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has approved the Gulliver universal ground robotic system for use in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, citing the Main Directorate for the Life Cycle Management of Weapons and Military Equipment
Details: The Ministry of Defence says the drone, developed by Ukrainian engineers, can carry out a wide range of tasks in challenging weather conditions.
The Gulliver functions in a wide range of temperatures and is also capable of navigating steep slopes.
Its batteries provide enough charge to transport cargo for several dozen kilometres and return in the opposite direction.
Quote: "The universal ground robotic system transports ammunition, equipment and gear and evacuates wounded troops. It also serves as a transporter for combat modules and can be configured to carry out mine-clearing tasks.
The Gulliver can transport over three hundred kilograms of cargo on paved roads, with a slightly reduced capacity on challenging off-road terrain. Its traction is strong enough to pull a small military off-road vehicle out of the mud."
