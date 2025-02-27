All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says Ukraine discusses extension of “peacekeeping mission” to sky and sea

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 February 2025, 18:26
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says Ukraine discusses extension of “peacekeeping mission” to sky and sea
The building of the Ukrainian parliament. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said at a briefing on 27 February that Ukraine is already in talks with Western partners about the possibility that the future military contingent that will monitor the potential "truce" will also patrol air and sea space.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi recalled a statement by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who raised the need to expand the discussion about Western contingents in Ukraine to "talk about ensuring the security of the air and sea".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We believe that if our partners and allies are discussing the possible deployment of these contingents to ensure long-term peace and security in Ukraine, it is quite possible to talk about protecting Ukrainian skies, in particular by patrolling it by our allies and partners with their aircraft."

The spokesperson also stressed the need for an "enhanced presence in the Black Sea" as Russia has not given up its intention to violate freedom of navigation.

"We are already talking about this with them at the talks, and we believe that this is a serious topic that needs to be discussed," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He added that the parameters of a possible "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine could be discussed at meetings in the near future, including the European Union summit on 6 March.

Background:

