Russians strike Kharkiv suburbs: casualties reported

Russian forces carried out drone strikes on the suburbs of the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 27 February.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One person is reported to have been injured. The drone threat is ongoing. Stay in shelters!"

Later, Syniehubov reported that a Shahed-type UAV strike damaged a private household in the Kharkiv district, injuring two people. The head of the oblast military administration also warned that another group of Russian drones was heading towards Kharkiv.

Early reports indicate that Russian forces used at least 12 drones in their attack.

