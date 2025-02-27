All Sections
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 February 2025, 23:02
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops to Ukrainian soil and deploy aircraft to enforce an agreement in Ukraine.

Source: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House

Quote: "I am working closely with other European leaders on this, and I am clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last."

Details: Starmer stated that 18 countries are already joining the peace negotiations and the potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

On 2 March, Britain will host these 18 countries for further talks on Ukraine.

Starmer also stressed that it is impossible to achieve a peace that "rewards the aggressor". He added that the UK is ready to increase its military aid to Ukraine "like never before".

Background:

