Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM

The United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops to Ukrainian soil and deploy aircraft to enforce an agreement in Ukraine.

Source: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House

Quote: "I am working closely with other European leaders on this, and I am clear that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last."

Details: Starmer stated that 18 countries are already joining the peace negotiations and the potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

On 2 March, Britain will host these 18 countries for further talks on Ukraine.

Starmer also stressed that it is impossible to achieve a peace that "rewards the aggressor". He added that the UK is ready to increase its military aid to Ukraine "like never before".

Background:

According to media reports, the United Kingdom and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine.

The United States has expressed support for the European mission but has refused to participate directly.

