Trump believes war in Ukraine will end "fairly soon" or not at all

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 February 2025, 23:51
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that the process of peace negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine is progressing rapidly.

Source: Trump during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Quote: "I had historic back-to-back calls with President Putin – very successful calls, I might add – and President Zelenskyy. And my team also spoke with the Secretary General of NATO on numerous occasions and we’re working very hard to get that war brought to an end. I think we’ve made a lot of progress, and I think it’s moving along pretty rapidly… It’ll either be fairly soon or it won’t be at all."

Details: Trump said work is underway to "bring this war to an end". He added that the next step toward a peaceful resolution in Ukraine should be a ceasefire, which he believes can be achieved quickly.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Trump stated that he does not believe that Putin would violate the peace agreement that may be reached to end the war in Ukraine.
  • Trump also asserted that Putin will be forced to make certain concessions as part of the settlement of the war in Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, the Kremlin leader has praised the Trump administration for its "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things", noting that initial contact with US representatives has inspired "a certain sense of hope".

