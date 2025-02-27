Trump believes war in Ukraine will end "fairly soon" or not at all

US President Donald Trump has stated that the process of peace negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine is progressing rapidly.

Source: Trump during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Quote: "I had historic back-to-back calls with President Putin – very successful calls, I might add – and President Zelenskyy. And my team also spoke with the Secretary General of NATO on numerous occasions and we’re working very hard to get that war brought to an end. I think we’ve made a lot of progress, and I think it’s moving along pretty rapidly… It’ll either be fairly soon or it won’t be at all."

Details: Trump said work is underway to "bring this war to an end". He added that the next step toward a peaceful resolution in Ukraine should be a ceasefire, which he believes can be achieved quickly.

Background:

Earlier, Trump stated that he does not believe that Putin would violate the peace agreement that may be reached to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump also asserted that Putin will be forced to make certain concessions as part of the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin leader has praised the Trump administration for its "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things", noting that initial contact with US representatives has inspired "a certain sense of hope".

