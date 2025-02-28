Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia injures elderly woman and sparks multiple fires – photos

The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with drones on the evening of 27 February, injuring a woman and causing fires.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of a drone strike on one of the high-rise buildings, a fire broke out in a flat on the sixth floor, covering an area of 30 square metres. An 82-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to a medical facility by ambulance. The blast wave and wreckage damaged neighbouring buildings."

Rescue worker in a smoky room Photo: State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Rescue workers, firefighters and medical staff at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Affected house. Photo: State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Details: Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 43 people, including four children.

In addition, firefighters extinguished a fire on open ground covering an area of 40 square metres and another in a garage covering 30 square metres.

