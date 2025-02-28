All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia injures elderly woman and sparks multiple fires – photos

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 28 February 2025, 01:34
Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia injures elderly woman and sparks multiple fires – photos
Smoke from apartments. Photo: State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with drones on the evening of 27 February, injuring a woman and causing fires.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of a drone strike on one of the high-rise buildings, a fire broke out in a flat on the sixth floor, covering an area of 30 square metres. An 82-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to a medical facility by ambulance. The blast wave and wreckage damaged neighbouring buildings."

Advertisement:
 
Rescue worker in a smoky room
Photo: State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
 
Rescue workers, firefighters and medical staff at the scene.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
 
Affected house.
Photo: State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Details: Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 43 people, including four children.

In addition, firefighters extinguished a fire on open ground covering an area of 40 square metres and another in a garage covering 30 square metres.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZaporizhzhiadronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks
Putin's remarks suggest Russia has no intention of making territorial concessions, ISW says
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US Treasury secretary
Britain ready to deploy troops and air force to ensure peace in Ukraine, says UK PM
Trump "can't believe" he called Zelenskyy a dictator
Trump decides to extend series of sanctions against Russia that have been in place since 2014
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with strike UAVs, injuring woman – videos, photos
Fifth underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia: woman injured, fire breaks out
RECENT NEWS
07:59
Emergency power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks
07:44
Russia loses 1,060 troops and 54 artillery systems in past 24 hours
05:40
Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with guided bombs: severe damage reported
04:34
Putin's remarks suggest Russia has no intention of making territorial concessions, ISW says
03:46
Russians set up new filtration camp in temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian resistance says
02:50
Plane carrying Zelenskyy lands in US, media reports say
02:28
updatedOperational safety procedure introduced at Sheremetyevo airport in Russia
02:00
Minerals agreement ready for signing – US Treasury secretary
01:34
Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia injures elderly woman and sparks multiple fires – photos
23:51
Trump believes war in Ukraine will end "fairly soon" or not at all
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: