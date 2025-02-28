All Sections
Operational safety procedure introduced at Sheremetyevo airport in Russia

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 28 February 2025, 02:28
Operational safety procedure introduced at Sheremetyevo airport in Russia
Sheremetyevo. Photo: Baza, a Russian Telegram-based news outlet

A Kovyor (Carpet) plan has been introduced at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, causing delays in both arrivals and departures. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Source: Russian Telegram channels, citing Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya)

Details: Reports indicated that the Sheremetyevo airport had temporarily suspended all arrivals and departures to "ensure security".

For reference: The Kovyor plan requires all aircraft in the affected area to either land immediately or leave, except for military and rescue flights.

Updated: Around 04:30, the Sheremetyevo airport resumed operations.

aircraftRussiaairport
