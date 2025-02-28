All Sections
Orbán: Ukraine's accession to EU "here and now" unthinkable, it will destroy Hungary

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 28 February 2025, 15:55
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continues to oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU, saying it would "destroy" Hungary.

Source: European Pravda; Orbán on state radio on Friday, as quoted by Hirado and Telex, Hungarian public broadcasters

Details: Speaking about Ukraine's accession to the EU, Orbán said he was against it and could list many arguments.

Quote from Viktor Orbán: "[Ukraineʼs EU accession] here and now" is unthinkable. It will destroy us. Firstly, it will destroy Hungarian farmers and Hungarian agriculture, secondly, it will destroy the entire Hungarian national economy, and I have no idea how we will control the crime that will flood into Hungary with this."

At the same time, he noted that such an assessment of the situation applies to the current moment. 

Quote from Viktor Orbán: "Who knows what history will bring? No one knows except God, but I can say one thing for sure: ‘here and now’ is unthinkable, it will ruin us [Hungary]."

Background:

  • The Hungarian PM said that Hungarians will decide the fate of Ukraine's membership in the EU, and Ukraine will never join the union against their will.
  • In mid-February, the media reported, citing sources, that the Hungarians had blocked the opening of the first cluster with Ukraine as part of the EU accession negotiations.
  • Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Minister of Justice, stated that Hungary had blocked Ukraine's accession to the EU and demanded that the list of conditions imposed on Ukraine be expanded.

