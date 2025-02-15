All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Hungary blocks opening of first cluster of talks on Ukraine's EU membership, Polish news outlet says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 February 2025, 10:10
Hungary blocks opening of first cluster of talks on Ukraine's EU membership, Polish news outlet says
Flags of the EU, Hungary and Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

Journalists of a Polish media outlet have learned that Hungary has blocked the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union, the Fundamentals, which deals with the rule of law.

Source: Polish broadcaster RMF24, which spoke to an EU diplomat, as reported by European Pravda

Details: RMF24 stated that the Polish presidency in the EU presented on Friday, 14 February, a letter with the conditions for the opening of the Fundamentals cluster, which will be sent to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

It is about the preparation and adoption of two roadmaps. One of them should relate to the rule of law reform plan, and the other to the public administration reform.

The text of the letter was widely supported by the EU countries, with the exception of one delegation, and unanimity is required to send it.

The Polish media outlet noted that only the Hungarian delegation opposed the adoption of the letter, demanding that Ukraine also present a plan for the protection of national minorities.

It is noted that this could lead to the blocking of the opening of the first cluster of talks in April, as two more procedural decisions have to be made by then, each of which could be blocked.

Background:

  • At the end of January, it was reported that the EU leadership believed that they would find a way to reach an agreement with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán so that he would not block the actual start of negotiations with Ukraine on joining the European Union.
  • In early February, Máté Kocsis, the leader of Fidesz, the Hungarian ruling party, said that, according to Hungarian intelligence services, Ukraine had launched a smear campaign against Orbán.
  • After that, Hungary’s Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar arrived in Kyiv to demand explanations from the Ukrainian authorities concerning an alleged "smear campaign" against Hungary.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in turn, categorically rejected the Hungarian authorities' accusations of an alleged "smear campaign" on the part of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryUkraineEUnegotiations
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls for creation of European army: Armed Forces of Europe
Ukraine was proposed to give 50% ownership of mineral resources to US, Zelenskyy refused – NBC News
Zelenskyy: Putin wants peace talks to build up Russia's forces and lift sanctions
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's survival will be extremely difficult without US military support
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
All News
Hungary
Hungarian foreign minister boasts that Hungary will give €1 million to Lebanese Armed Forces instead of Ukraine
Hungary's deputy foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to demand explanations for alleged "smear campaign"
Hungary claims Ukraine spent "substantial funds" to discredit PM Orbán
RECENT NEWS
13:36
Russia must withdraw its troops to February 2022 line, Zelenskyy says
13:19
Zelenskyy is not sure Trump will meet with him before Putin
13:04
Zelenskyy: NATO is key to security, but there's an alternative
12:53
Trump's envoy Kellogg to build on Vance-Zelenskyy talks during Ukraine visit
12:39
Zelenskyy says Trump did not mention Europe as negotiator in conversation with him
12:24
Ukrainian Defence Industry to establish joint venture with French defence group
12:20
Zelenskyy: I discussed occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Trump
12:10
Zelenskyy calls for creation of European army: Armed Forces of Europe
11:55
Ukraine was proposed to give 50% ownership of mineral resources to US, Zelenskyy refused – NBC News
11:40
Scholz says Germany will not support dictated peace agreement
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: