German Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz, who is projected to become Germany's next chancellor, has been cautious about the debate about European troops in Ukraine after the peace deal.

Source: Merz in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz does not currently believe that the Russian leadership is ready to agree to European troops on the territory of Ukraine as part of a peace agreement or even a ceasefire. However, he said Germany would contribute to Ukraine's security.

However, Merz was rather cautious about the prospect of sending troops.

"We have learnt that you should not go anywhere if you do not know how to get out. We have to learn from the experience in Afghanistan," he said in an interview.

Background: On the eve of the 23 February elections, Merz said he believed that talks about the possibility of Germany's participation in a potential allied contingent as part of security guarantees for Ukraine were premature.



