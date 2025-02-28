All Sections
Russian forces injure three people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 18:50
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on 28 February, injuring three people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces injured two people, men aged 48 and 35. They will receive outpatient treatment.

The aggressor attacked two hromadas – Mezhova and Velykomykhailivka – using drones and guided bombs. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] A kindergarten, 13 houses, vehicles and power lines were damaged."

Details: Another casualty was reported in the Nikopol district – an 84-year-old woman who received medical assistance at the scene.

 
The aftermath of the attack
 Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Throughout the day, Russian strikes targeted the hromadas of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske and Marhanets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

