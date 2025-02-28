All Sections
White House: Trump has not ruled out signing minerals deal

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 February 2025, 21:17
White House: Trump has not ruled out signing minerals deal
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility that he may yet sign a minerals deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: a White House official speaking to Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House official said that Trump felt "disrespected" by Zelenskyy's "rhetoric and behaviour".

The official added that the US president has not ruled out the possibility of concluding a deal with Ukraine.

Background:

  • Reuters quoted the White House official as saying that the Ukrainians must reschedule the meeting while Zelenskyy is still in the country.
  • During the press meeting, Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance. Zelenskyy then left the White House.
  • Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.
  • The minerals deal between the US and Ukraine was not signed.

USATrumpZelenskyy
