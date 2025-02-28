White House: Trump has not ruled out signing minerals deal

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility that he may yet sign a minerals deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: a White House official speaking to Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House official said that Trump felt "disrespected" by Zelenskyy's "rhetoric and behaviour".

Advertisement:

The official added that the US president has not ruled out the possibility of concluding a deal with Ukraine.

Background:

Reuters quoted the White House official as saying that the Ukrainians must reschedule the meeting while Zelenskyy is still in the country.

During the press meeting, Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance. Zelenskyy then left the White House.

Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.

The minerals deal between the US and Ukraine was not signed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!