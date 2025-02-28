White House: Trump has not ruled out signing minerals deal
Friday, 28 February 2025, 21:17
US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility that he may yet sign a minerals deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Source: a White House official speaking to Reuters, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The White House official said that Trump felt "disrespected" by Zelenskyy's "rhetoric and behaviour".
The official added that the US president has not ruled out the possibility of concluding a deal with Ukraine.
Background:
- Reuters quoted the White House official as saying that the Ukrainians must reschedule the meeting while Zelenskyy is still in the country.
- During the press meeting, Zelenskyy argued with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance. Zelenskyy then left the White House.
- Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.
- The minerals deal between the US and Ukraine was not signed.
