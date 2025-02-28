All Sections
EU chief diplomat: The free world needs a new leader, and today that became clear

Oleh PavliukFriday, 28 February 2025, 23:12
Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Image

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has followed other European officials and leaders in commenting on today's events at the White House.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Kallas wrote on X (Twitter) that the European Union stands with Ukraine and will strengthen its support "so that they can continue to fight back the aggressor."

Quote from Kaja Kallas: "Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge."

Background:

  • President Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule following an argument with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.
  • Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

