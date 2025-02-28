EU chief diplomat: The free world needs a new leader, and today that became clear

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has followed other European officials and leaders in commenting on today's events at the White House.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Kallas wrote on X (Twitter) that the European Union stands with Ukraine and will strengthen its support "so that they can continue to fight back the aggressor."

Quote from Kaja Kallas: "Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge."

Ukraine is Europe!

Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 28, 2025

Background:

President Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule following an argument with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had disrespected the US and is not ready for peace.

Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, have expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

