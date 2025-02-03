Kyiv rejects Polish president's suggestion that Ukrainian veterans could pose threat, says they are guarantors of security

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has responded to remarks made by Polish President Andrzej Duda about Ukrainian soldiers returning from combat with "mental problems".

Source: European Pravda, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Details: The Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine is sincerely grateful to Poland for its extensive assistance and to Duda personally for consistently promoting Ukraine's interests and urging partners to increase their support for Kyiv.

"At the same time, we disagree with the presentation of Ukrainian soldiers, who are now risking their lives to defend Europe from the Russian invasion, as a potential threat to European security," Tykhyi said.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that there has been no substantial increase in crime or threats to Poland or Europe since 2014, despite hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians having gone through war.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that since the onset of Russian aggression, Ukraine has prioritised the adaptation, socialisation and integration of soldiers into civilian life and counts on continued assistance from partners in this vital matter.

"Ukrainian soldiers and veterans are not a threat, but a security factor for Ukraine, Poland and the whole of Europe. They are the key to a free and stable European future. We are convinced that the brave Ukrainian men and women who stood up to defend their country and the world from Russian invaders deserve the highest respect," the Foreign Ministry concluded.

Background:

The comment from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comes on the heels of Duda's remarks that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine could lead to a surge in international organised crime.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he said that many soldiers would suffer from "mental problems" and return to "their villages, their towns where they will find ruined houses, ruined plants, ruined factories, no jobs and no perspectives".

In the same interview, he pledged continued support for Ukraine in the future but stressed that "we do not necessarily have to deploy our troops there".

