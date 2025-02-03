Ukrainian authorities must respect confidentiality of independent media sources, Committee to Protect Journalists stresses

The US-based non-governmental organisation Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has expressed concern over the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) opening a criminal case following the release of an article by the independent media outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: a statement on the CPJ website

Details: The Committee notes that the SSU opened a criminal case on 28 January for "disclosure of state secrets" after Ukrainska Pravda posted an article containing a statement made by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), during a closed session of the Ukrainian parliament.

An unnamed source cited by Ukrainska Pravda said that Budanov stated, "If there are no serious negotiations by the summer, dangerous processes could unfold, threatening Ukraine’s very existence." However, DIU later denied this statement.

Quote from Gulnoza Said, CPJ's Europe and Central Asia programme coordinator: "CPJ is concerned about Ukraine’s opening of a criminal case for 'disclosure of state secrets' based on Ukrainska Pravda's reporting. Ukrainian authorities must commit to respecting the confidentiality of sources and refrain from putting pressure on independent journalism."

More details: The Committee was unable to confirm whether the SSU had opened a case against specific individuals but noted that the penalty for disclosing state secrets is up to eight years in prison.

CPJ has asked the SSU and DIU for comments but has not yet received any responses.

CPJ recalled that in October 2024, Ukrainska Pravda issued a statement indicating that it was facing "sustained and systematic pressure" from the Ukrainian President's Office.

The CPJ statement also mentioned that in December 2024, the Committee sent a letter to Zelenskyy urging him to ensure that journalists and media outlets could operate freely in Ukraine and that those responsible for intimidating journalists were held accountable. As of February 2025, the letter remains unanswered.

For reference: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is an independent, non-governmental organisation based in New York, with correspondents worldwide. CPJ advocates for press freedom and works to protect the rights of journalists.

The American Journalism Review has referred to the organisation as the "Red Cross of journalism".

Since the late 1980s, CPJ has published an annual census of journalists killed or imprisoned in connection with their work.

Previously: After Ukrainska Pravda posted the article, which mentioned remarks made by Ukraine's spy chief Kyrylo Budanov at a closed meeting in the Ukrainian parliament, SSU investigators opened a criminal investigation under the charge of disclosing information constituting a state secret.

Quote from Sevgil Musaieva: "We act within the law and strictly adhere to professional standards of journalism. Ukrainska Pravda, as always, stands by its sources of information, which is guaranteed by the current legislation of Ukraine and international law. Freedom of speech and public access to information are key values of a democratic society. Ukrainska Pravda remains true to its principles and will continue to do its job with integrity and responsibility."

Background:

In an article published by Ukrainska Pravda on Monday, 27 January, Trump, war, elections: what will shape the new season in Ukrainian politics, it was reported that Kyrylo Budanov said at a closed meeting of the leaders of parliamentary factions and representatives of the military command that unless serious negotiations on ending the war are held by the summer, processes could be triggered that would be dangerous for Ukraine.

One of the meeting’s attendees told Ukrainska Pravda on condition of anonymity: "What stood out the most was Budanov's response. Someone asked him how much time we have left. Kyrylo, with his calm smile, replied: 'If there are no serious negotiations by the summer, dangerous processes could unfold, threatening Ukraine’s very existence."

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has denied that Budanov talked about threats to Ukraine's existence at the meeting.

