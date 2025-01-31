Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) opened criminal proceedings under the article on disclosure of information constituting a state secret following the publication of a story by Ukrainska Pravda, which mentioned the words of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, at a closed meeting in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Source: SSU in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; Sevgil Musaieva, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: SSU press service reports that the relevant proceedings, opened on 28 January, concern persons to whom this information was directly disclosed during a closed, secretly classified meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Quote from SSU: "The pre-trial investigation is ongoing and is being carried out under Article 328.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

More details: The editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda commented on this information.

Quote from Sevgil Musaieva: "We act within the law and strictly adhere to professional standards of journalism. Ukrainska Pravda, as always, stands by its sources of information, which is guaranteed by the current legislation of Ukraine and international law. Freedom of speech and public access to information are key values of a democratic society. Ukrainska Pravda remains true to its principles and will continue to do its job with integrity and responsibility."

Advertisement:

Background:

In an article published by Ukrainska Pravda on Monday, 27 January, "Trump, war, elections: what will shape the new season in Ukrainian politics," it was reported that at a closed meeting of the leaders of parliamentary factions and representatives of the military command, Kyrylo Budanov had noted that unless serious negotiations on ending the war are held by the summer, processes could be triggered that would be dangerous for Ukraine.

One of the meeting’s attendees told Ukrainska Pravda on condition of anonymity: "What stood out the most was Budanov's response. Someone asked him how much time we have left. Kyrylo, with his calm smile, replied: 'If there are no serious negotiations by the summer, dangerous processes could unfold, threatening Ukraine’s very existence."

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has denied that its head, Kyrylo Budanov, stated during a closed meeting in the Verkhovna Rada about threats to Ukraine's existence.

Support UP or become our patron!