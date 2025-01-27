Ukraine's Defence Intelligence denies its head spoke about existential threat for Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has denied that its head, Kyrylo Budanov, stated during a closed meeting in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) that unless there are "serious negotiations" by the summer, dangerous processes will be triggered that would threaten Ukraine's existence.

Source: a statement by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine would like to draw the attention of the media and the public to the fact that the alleged quote from the head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine from a closed, classified meeting at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is not true."

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that with regard to issues of defence in the war, some politicians "may, unfortunately, distort [information – ed.] in their own interests, using journalists for this purpose".

"We wish to emphasise that the dissemination of any reports about what is supposedly discussed at classified official meetings attended by the military and political leadership of the state is detrimental to state security and is used by the enemy in their own interests," the statement said.

Background:

In an article published by Ukrainska Pravda on Monday, 27 January, "Trump, war, elections: what will shape the new season in Ukrainian politics," it was reported that at a closed meeting of the leaders of parliamentary factions and representatives of the military command, Kyrylo Budanov had noted that unless serious negotiations on ending the war are held by the summer, processes could be triggered that would be dangerous for Ukraine.

One of the meeting’s attendees told Ukrainska Pravda on condition of anonymity: "What stood out the most was Budanov's response. Someone asked him how much time we have left. Kyrylo, with his calm smile, replied: 'If there are no serious negotiations by the summer, dangerous processes could unfold, threatening Ukraine’s very existence."

