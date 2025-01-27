All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence denies its head spoke about existential threat for Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 27 January 2025, 15:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence denies its head spoke about existential threat for Ukraine
Photo: UP

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has denied that its head, Kyrylo Budanov, stated during a closed meeting in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) that unless there are "serious negotiations" by the summer, dangerous processes will be triggered that would threaten Ukraine's existence.

Source: a statement by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Defence Intelligence of Ukraine would like to draw the attention of the media and the public to the fact that the alleged quote from the head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine from a closed, classified meeting at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is not true."

Advertisement:

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that with regard to issues of defence in the war, some politicians "may, unfortunately, distort [information – ed.] in their own interests, using journalists for this purpose".

"We wish to emphasise that the dissemination of any reports about what is supposedly discussed at classified official meetings attended by the military and political leadership of the state is detrimental to state security and is used by the enemy in their own interests," the statement said.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • In an article published by Ukrainska Pravda on Monday, 27 January, "Trump, war, elections: what will shape the new season in Ukrainian politics," it was reported that at a closed meeting of the leaders of parliamentary factions and representatives of the military command, Kyrylo Budanov had noted that unless serious negotiations on ending the war are held by the summer, processes could be triggered that would be dangerous for Ukraine.
  • One of the meeting’s attendees told Ukrainska Pravda on condition of anonymity: "What stood out the most was Budanov's response. Someone asked him how much time we have left. Kyrylo, with his calm smile, replied: 'If there are no serious negotiations by the summer, dangerous processes could unfold, threatening Ukraine’s very existence."

Support UP or become our patron!

Defence Intelligence of Ukrainewar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian radar station along with its personnel
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Foreign Ministry evacuate three Ukrainian sailors held captive by Yemeni Houthis
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian satellite equipment in Kursk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: