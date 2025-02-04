All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia attacks Ukraine with 65 drones: 37 downed, 28 disappear from radar

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 4 February 2025, 09:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 65 drones: 37 downed, 28 disappear from radar
A total of 37 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 65 Shahed attack drones and decoy UAVs of various types on the night of 3-4 February. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down 37 of the drones, while another 28 have not reached their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, 37 Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs have  been confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy oblasts. Twenty-eight enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects). Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts were affected in the enemy attack."

Advertisement:

Details: The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk and Kursk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Russian drones attacked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 February and in the morning, and drone wreckage was found in a building in the Pecherskyi district of the capital.
  • The Russians also attacked Cherkasy Oblast with drones. Fires broke out at three private businesses in Cherkasy.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forcedrones
Advertisement:
Russian troops attack Izium with ballistic missile, killing 4 and injuring 20 people
Emergency power outages implemented in 8 oblasts of Ukraine
Russians continue to suffer significant losses as they slow down their advance in Ukraine – ISW
US Department of State assumes control of USAID
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands investigation into fatal beating of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Fighter pilot Ivan Bolotov killed in action
Total of 38 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine, 25 disappear from radar
Ukrainian forces destroy 40 drones launched by Russia overnight, 13 go off radar
RECENT NEWS
12:53
EXPLAINERHow the scandal that could change Germany’s election results to Ukraine’s disadvantage emerged
12:19
Russian troops attack Izium with ballistic missile, killing 4 and injuring 20 people
11:41
Kremlin rejects Trump's proposal to aid Ukraine in exchange for resources
10:46
Pavlo Hots, vocalist for Ukrainian band Nazva, joins Armed Forces – photos
10:37
Georgian authorities want to further toughen punishment for protesters
10:19
Emergency power outages implemented in 8 oblasts of Ukraine
10:08
UP source says about 50,000 servicemen from all branches of Ukraine's Armed Forces are being transferred to Ground Forces
10:02
White House grants Musk official status of special government employee
09:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 65 drones: 37 downed, 28 disappear from radar
09:20
Russian commanders force soldiers to defend positions on Kupiansk front under threat of execution – Ukrainian military
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: