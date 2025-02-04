Russia attacks Ukraine with 65 drones: 37 downed, 28 disappear from radar
The Russians attacked Ukraine with 65 Shahed attack drones and decoy UAVs of various types on the night of 3-4 February. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down 37 of the drones, while another 28 have not reached their targets.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "As of 09:00, 37 Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs have been confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy oblasts. Twenty-eight enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects). Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts were affected in the enemy attack."
Details: The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk and Kursk.
Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.
Background:
- Russian drones attacked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 February and in the morning, and drone wreckage was found in a building in the Pecherskyi district of the capital.
- The Russians also attacked Cherkasy Oblast with drones. Fires broke out at three private businesses in Cherkasy.
