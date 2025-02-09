Kremlin says it can neither confirm nor deny Trump-Putin conversation

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has stated that he can neither confirm nor deny a statement by US President Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Post that he had had a phone call with Putin.

Source: Peskov in a comment to Russian newspaper Izvestia

Quote: "As the administration in Washington rolls out, numerous communications are taking place through various channels.

Naturally, given the volume of these communications, I may not be aware of everything. Therefore, I am unable to either confirm or deny it in this case."

Background:

Prior to that, Trump stated in an interview with the New York Post that he had spoken by phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an attempt to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

On 5 February, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, acknowledged for the first time that there are contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Trump also said he may meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

Earlier, Donald Trump had stated that the US was "talking to the Russians and the Ukrainian leadership".

Zelenskyy believes that his meeting with Trump should take place before determining the format of talks with Russia.

