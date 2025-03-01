Zelenskyy on dispute in White House: We have to understand position of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has answered a question about whether he would like to apologise to his American counterpart Donald Trump after a dispute in the White House that occurred earlier on 28 February.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, as reported by Reuters

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am not sure we did something bad. With all respect to democracy and free media, but there are things where we have to understand the position of Ukraine."

Details: When asked whether Zelenskyy regrets what happened, he replied, "I think it was not good. Because we had a lot of different dialogues. I am always open to media but there are very sensitive things. I just want to be honest and I just want our partners to understand the situation correctly."

He also added that he was very grateful to all Americans and Trump for all their aid and support but he still thought that Ukraine and the US had to be on the same side.

When asked whether Trump was too close to Putin, as some Democrats claim, Zelenskyy said they had talked about this.

Zelenskyy stressed that even though Trump said he wanted to be in the middle, Zelenskyy would like to get him to be more on Ukraine’s side.

The journalist also asked Zelenskyy whether he thought that the dispute was planned, and the president replied that it was, indeed, a very complicated situation and he would not want to lose the support of US partners.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

In response, Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States and that Zelenskyy was "not ready for peace".

Meanwhile, European leaders publicly supported Ukraine.

Italy will propose to partners an immediate summit with the United States, European countries and other allies to discuss challenges, "starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years".

Speaking to journalists outside the White House, Trump said that Zelenskyy must say that he wants peace in order to resume negotiations.

