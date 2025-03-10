Drones attacked oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast

Flash from the explosion captured by a surveillance camera. Screenshot: video by Astra Telegram channel

Drones have attacked the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast overnight.

Source: Astra Telegram channel; the authorities of Russia’s Samara Oblast; Russian Defence Ministry; Russian media outlet RBC; Andrii Kovalenko, ​​Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council

Details: Astra, citing local residents, initially reported that loud explosions had been heard in Samara Oblast. Early reports indicated that drones had attacked the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery, which is part of the Rosneft group.

Telegram channels reported that a fire had been recorded at the facility.

The authorities of Samara Oblast confirmed the attack but claimed it was "unsuccessful". According to them, three drones had been destroyed and "there were no fires or damage, everything is operating as normal".

Later, RBC reported that a warehouse in Novokuibyshevsk covering an area of 1,500 square metres was on fire, with no casualties. However, it remains unclear whether this was related to the drone attack.

Kovalenko confirmed that drones had attacked the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery.

"Its capacity reaches 8.8 million tonnes of oil per year, making it one of the ten largest in Russia. The refinery produces a wide range of petroleum products, including petrol, diesel fuel and fuel oil, which are critically important for transport and military equipment.

This refinery has strategic significance for the Russian army, as it ensures a stable fuel supply for military operations," Kovalenko stated.

He did not disclose any information regarding possible damage.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed nine Ukrainian drones during the night: three over Samara Oblast, two over Voronezh Oblast, two over Oryol Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast and one over Kursk Oblast.

Background: Drones had previously attacked the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in March 2024.

