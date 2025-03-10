All Sections
Russians hit Poltava Oblast, damaging houses, agricultural machinery and power lines – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 March 2025, 08:03
Russians hit Poltava Oblast, damaging houses, agricultural machinery and power lines – photos
Outbuilding that was damaged in the attack. Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked Poltava Oblast with drones on the night of 9-10 March. No casualties have been reported, but residential buildings, cars, agricultural machinery and a power line have been damaged.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Three residential buildings, an outbuilding, a car and agricultural machinery have been damaged in the Poltava district as a result of a drone attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Damaged roof
Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: A household power line was also damaged. The number of consumers affected is currently being determined.

 
Tractor that was affected
Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration
 
Damaged car
Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

