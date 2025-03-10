Russians hit Poltava Oblast, damaging houses, agricultural machinery and power lines – photos
Monday, 10 March 2025, 08:03
The Russians attacked Poltava Oblast with drones on the night of 9-10 March. No casualties have been reported, but residential buildings, cars, agricultural machinery and a power line have been damaged.
Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Three residential buildings, an outbuilding, a car and agricultural machinery have been damaged in the Poltava district as a result of a drone attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties."
Details: A household power line was also damaged. The number of consumers affected is currently being determined.
