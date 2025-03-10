Russian Shahed drones hit poultry plant and agricultural business in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian attack drones hit a poultry processing plant and an agricultural business building on the evening of 9 March, causing a fire and damaging warehouses, machinery and refrigeration units.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "23:40, the village of Pokrovske in the Izium district. The slaughterhouse building at a poultry processing plant and refrigeration units were damaged as a result of a strike by two Shahed UAVs."

Details: Drones attacked the village of Verkhnozorianske in the Kupiansk district a little earlier, at 23:26.

"A fire broke out at an agricultural business as a result of a strike by two Shahed UAVs. A warehouse, six tractors, one lorry and structural elements of the warehouse were damaged," Synehubov reported.

He said there had been no casualties.

