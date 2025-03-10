All Sections
US Senator Graham to introduce new sanctions bill targeting Russia's banking and energy sectors

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 March 2025, 09:41
US Senator Graham to introduce new sanctions bill targeting Russia's banking and energy sectors
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Facebook

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is preparing a new bill on sanctions against Russia which he  plans to submit this week.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Voice of America

Details: Graham said that the sanctions will target the Russian banking sector and energy industry and are intended to urge "them [Russia] to get to the table".

"If they don't engage in ceasefire and peace talks with the administration, we should sanction the hell out of them. I'll be introducing sanctions on their banking sector and their energy sector next week," Graham pointed out.

Background:

  • On 7 March, US President Donald Trump raised the issue of the potential imposition of broader sanctions against Russia amid efforts to force Ukraine and Russia to start peace talks.
  • Later, Reuters reported that the US was exploring the possibility of easing sanctions on the Russian energy sector as part of a broader plan that would allow Washington to quickly lift restrictions if Moscow agrees to end the war in Ukraine.

