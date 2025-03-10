All Sections
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports on growing efficiency of drones

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 March 2025, 11:31
A Ukrainian drone. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that Ukrainian drones hit 22% more Russian targets in February 2025 than in January 2025. He has also added that FPV drones and multi-rotor bombers were the most effective. 

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram after a monthly meeting  

Quote: "I have heard reports from the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the development of capabilities, the results of combat operations of unmanned systems units, as well as on the implementation of tasks concerning the formation and scaling of UAV units.

In February, the number of enemy targets hit and destroyed was 22% higher than in January. Our FPV drones and multi-rotor bombers are the most effective at striking the enemy."

Details: Syrskyi said that the reports from the commanders of the Magyar, Achilles and other UAV units were particularly valuable, as they helped improve the operation of drones throughout the Armed Forces.

He also spoke about the development of the UAV Concept, which is designed to introduce a unified standard for the operation of unmanned systems in all units and improve coordination during combat missions.

"Meanwhile, the enemy is not standing still. The Russian army is assimilating our experience and increasing its own developments in the field of drones. I have received another intelligence report on the formation of the Unmanned Systems Forces in the Russian Armed Forces, where the Office of the Chief of Unmanned Systems Forces has been formed, rapid response UAV units have been created, and increased focus in developing fibre-optic drones," said Syrskyi.

He added that Ukraine is also increasing the use of fibre-optic drones.

"However, this component of the Unmanned Systems Forces requires exceptional attention and maximum effort. We simply have no right to lag behind the enemy in those areas of technological warfare where we must arm ourselves and strengthen ourselves at the expense of our own resources," Syrskyi concluded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

