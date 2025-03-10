Details revealed of Hungary's "bargaining" with EU over extending sanctions against Russia – Radio Free Europe

Hungary is reportedly demanding the removal of eight individuals from the EU’s sanctions list against Russia in exchange for ceasing its obstruction of the next extension of sanctions.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak on X (Twitter), citing his sources

Details: Jozwiak reports that in negotiations within the EU regarding the renewal of personal sanctions imposed on around 2,400 individuals and entities in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, Hungary is insisting that eight people be removed from the sanctions list in return for approving the extension for the rest.

In a counterproposal, EU negotiators suggested lifting sanctions on four other individuals.

Background:

Earlier, European Pravda learned from several European diplomats that Hungary has once again refused to approve the extension of some EU sanctions against Russia (individual sanctions) during a meeting of EU ambassadors (Coreper II) in Brussels on 10 March. These sanctions are set to expire on 15 March.

According to one of the sources, Hungary is currently the only country blocking the extension of sanctions.

It was reported earlier that the European Union has not ruled out that Hungary may block the extension of sanctions against Russia this week, as they are set to expire on 15 March.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó pledged to oppose the renewal of EU sanctions and called on the EU to wait for the outcome of negotiations between the US and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine.

