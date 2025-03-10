Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast remains under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces, though they require reinforcement with electronic warfare systems and drones.

Source: Syrskyi’s statement, posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "A number of settlements along the border whose names appear in Russian propaganda reports no longer exist – they have been destroyed by the aggressor’s firepower.

Despite deploying a significant number of troops, including North Korean infantry, in offensive actions, the enemy is suffering heavy personnel and equipment losses. In the area near the Russian village of Plekhovo alone, the enemy lost nearly a battalion of infantry in four days of fighting.

Individual sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as small enemy infantry units attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian territory, are being destroyed by our firepower thanks to a pre-established defence system.

I have made decisions on-site to strengthen our grouping with the necessary forces and assets, including electronic warfare systems and drone units."

Details: Syrskyi also stressed that there is no threat of Ukrainian units being encircled in Kursk Oblast. "The units are executing timely manoeuvres to more advantageous defensive positions," he wrote.

Background:

On 10 March, UK intelligence reported that Ukraine's defence forces had conducted a series of counteroffensive actions near the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, while in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russian forces were putting pressure on Ukrainian units.

On 9 March, the analytical project DeepState reported that Russian forces had regained control of the settlements of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast.

On 7 March, reports emerged that Russian forces had broken through Ukrainian defensive lines south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, with Ukrainian defence forces attempting to stabilise the situation.

