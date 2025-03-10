All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 10 March 2025, 16:55
Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the situation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast remains under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces, though they require reinforcement with electronic warfare systems and drones.

Source: Syrskyi’s statement, posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "A number of settlements along the border whose names appear in Russian propaganda reports no longer exist – they have been destroyed by the aggressor’s firepower.

Advertisement:

Despite deploying a significant number of troops, including North Korean infantry, in offensive actions, the enemy is suffering heavy personnel and equipment losses. In the area near the Russian village of Plekhovo alone, the enemy lost nearly a battalion of infantry in four days of fighting.

Individual sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as small enemy infantry units attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian territory, are being destroyed by our firepower thanks to a pre-established defence system.

I have made decisions on-site to strengthen our grouping with the necessary forces and assets, including electronic warfare systems and drone units."

Details: Syrskyi also stressed that there is no threat of Ukrainian units being encircled in Kursk Oblast. "The units are executing timely manoeuvres to more advantageous defensive positions," he wrote.

Background:

  • On 10 March, UK intelligence reported that Ukraine's defence forces had conducted a series of counteroffensive actions near the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, while in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russian forces were putting pressure on Ukrainian units.
  • On 9 March, the analytical project DeepState reported that Russian forces had regained control of the settlements of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast.
  • On 7 March, reports emerged that Russian forces had broken through Ukrainian defensive lines south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, with Ukrainian defence forces attempting to stabilise the situation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Oleksandr SyrskyiKursk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
updatedExplosions occur near Ivano-Frankivsk railway station: fatalities reported
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 13.4%
US slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian goods in response to Ontario's tax on US electricity
Over 200 combat clashes on front since beginning of day, with 58 Russian attacks near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
EU prepares for sanctions disruption scenario due to Hungary's veto
All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports on growing efficiency of drones
Europeans assure Ukraine's commander-in-chief of persistent military support
Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's commander-in-chief suspends two military officials
RECENT NEWS
22:58
EXPLAINERWhy Hungary’s new veto could undermine both sanctions and Ukraine’s military funding
22:09
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
21:32
European Commission president welcomes Ukraine-US agreements in Saudi Arabia
21:08
30-day truce is not a frozen conflict, Ukraine's foreign minister says
20:53
US state secretary hopes Russia will agree to 30-day truce: the ball is now in their court
20:51
Trump's adviser Waltz says US discussed security guarantees with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia
20:32
Zelenskyy: US has proposed full ceasefire for 30 days. We are ready
20:14
US ends pause in military aid and intelligence sharing following Jeddah meeting
20:06
Kyiv-Washington talks: Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire if Russia also stops
19:51
Ukraine's foreign minister to travel to Warsaw to brief Polish counterpart on Jeddah talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: