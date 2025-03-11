Moscow claims hundreds of drones targeted Russia overnight: 337 UAVs reportedly downed – photos

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the country was attacked by hundreds of Ukrainian drones on the night of 10-11 March and that 337 of them were reportedly downed.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The drones allegedly attacked 10 Russian oblasts.

Advertisement:

Damaged high-rise building Photo: Astra Telegram channel

It was reported that 91 UAVs had been allegedly downed over Moscow Oblast, 126 over Kursk Oblast, 38 over Bryansk Oblast, 25 over Belgorod Oblast, 22 over Ryazan Oblast, 10 over Kaluga Oblast, 8 over Lipetsk Oblast, 8 over Oryol Oblast, 6 over Voronezh Oblast and 3 over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

The scene Photo: Astra Telegram channel

The Russian Defence Ministry as usual is withholding information about strikes on Russian targets and about how many drones were not downed.

Damaged house Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Background: Earlier, Russian officials stated that Moscow had been attacked by dozens of drones on the night of 10-11 March, claiming that 69 had been downed by the morning. Airports in the city are not operating, damage has been caused and one fatality has been reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!