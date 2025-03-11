All Sections
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 March 2025, 08:37
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fuel tanks, a house and a warehouse containing children's toys have caught fire in the city of Odesa as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov 

Quote from Kiper: "The enemy has once again conducted a large-scale drone attack on Odesa. A house, a warehouse containing children's toys and a fuel tank caught fire as a result of the attack."

Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service published photos and videos from the scenes and reported that over a hundred emergency workers, volunteers, National Guard soldiers and local fire brigades were working to deal with the aftermath.

 
Firefighters wearing fire PPE
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Early reports indicate that there are no casualties," the State Emergency Service concluded.  

Trukhanov said several outbuildings and warehouses in different parts of the city had been damaged in the Russian attack on the city on the evening of 10 March. A total area of 2,780 square metres has sustained damage.

 
Fire raging
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 10 March. The missile and 79 drones were downed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

