Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 10 March. The missile and 79 drones have been downed.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kherson oblasts.

In addition, 35 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)"

Details: Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts came under attack.

The missile was launched from the Russian city of Taganrog, while the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

