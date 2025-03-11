All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 March 2025, 08:12
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
Downed Russian Shahed drone. Stock photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 10 March. The missile and 79 drones have been downed.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kherson oblasts.

Advertisement:

In addition, 35 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)"

Details: Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts came under attack.

The missile was launched from the Russian city of Taganrog, while the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forcemissile strikedronesair defence
Advertisement:
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine's Air Force shows Mirage fighters shooting down Russian Kh-101 missiles – photos
Over 260 Russian drones and missiles attack Ukraine overnight
Ukrainian forces strike two targets in occupied Kherson Oblast and in Russia, reports Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: