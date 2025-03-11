Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring 4 people, including mother and her son – photos
Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 bomb on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 11 March at around 04:20, injuring a 52-year-old mother and her 30-year-old son, a 54-year-old local resident, and a 23-year-old girl.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "The investigators revealed that on 11 March 2025, at 04:20, the occupiers dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPK module. Residential buildings were hit once again." [A UMPK module effectively converts an unguided bomb into a guided one – ed.]
Details: The prosecutor’s office reported that all casualties had been diagnosed with injuries of varying severity and fractures. The bomb damaged multi-storey buildings, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline.
Background:
- On 26 February, Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka killed six people and injured eleven.
- On 27 February, Russians attacked Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring four others.
- Russian troops dropped 108 bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast during the first week of March, killing 16 people and injuring 38.
