All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring 4 people, including mother and her son – photos

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 11 March 2025, 10:27
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring 4 people, including mother and her son – photos
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Telegram channel of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office

Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 bomb on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 11 March at around 04:20, injuring a 52-year-old mother and her 30-year-old son, a 54-year-old local resident, and a 23-year-old girl.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office 

Quote: "The investigators revealed that on 11 March 2025, at 04:20, the occupiers dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPK module. Residential buildings were hit once again." [A UMPK module effectively converts an unguided bomb into a guided one – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kostiantynivka
Photo: Telegram channel of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office

Details: The prosecutor’s office reported that all casualties had been diagnosed with injuries of varying severity and fractures. The bomb damaged multi-storey buildings, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline. 

Background:

  • On 26 February, Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka killed six people and injured eleven.
  • On 27 February, Russians attacked Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring four others.
  • Russian troops dropped 108 bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast during the first week of March, killing 16 people and injuring 38.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warattackDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement confirms Russians blew up teenage agents – photos
Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted
Russia responds to Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah: main news will come from Moscow
"I'm not a Ukrainian nationalist, I'm Hungarian, but this is my country": the gardener from Ukraine's west who has been fighting in the infantry for three years
updatedRussian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukraine's General Staff: 140 combat clashes occur over past day
US state secretary hopes issue of military aid to Ukraine will be settled in Jeddah
Russian troops suffer heavy losses in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
RECENT NEWS
21:59
US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine
21:40
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
21:32
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary
21:09
Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum
20:58
White House reports that Trump's advisor spoke with Russian representative about ceasefire
20:54
Police officers among those injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
20:24
Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured
20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
19:37
Russian troops attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 5 civilians and injuring 12 – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: