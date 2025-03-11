Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring 4 people, including mother and her son – photos

Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 bomb on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 11 March at around 04:20, injuring a 52-year-old mother and her 30-year-old son, a 54-year-old local resident, and a 23-year-old girl.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigators revealed that on 11 March 2025, at 04:20, the occupiers dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPK module. Residential buildings were hit once again." [A UMPK module effectively converts an unguided bomb into a guided one – ed.]

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kostiantynivka Photo: Telegram channel of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office

Details: The prosecutor’s office reported that all casualties had been diagnosed with injuries of varying severity and fractures. The bomb damaged multi-storey buildings, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline.

Background:

On 26 February, Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka killed six people and injured eleven.

On 27 February, Russians attacked Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring four others.

Russian troops dropped 108 bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast during the first week of March, killing 16 people and injuring 38.

