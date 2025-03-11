All Sections
Russians drop aerial bomb on city in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring four

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 March 2025, 13:17
The aftermath of the Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast. Stock photo: Filashkin on Telegram

A Russian attack on a residential building in the city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast has resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Siversk. One killed and four injured. Today (11 March), the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a residential building."

Details: The people who were injured in the attack have been taken to hospital. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Background: On the night of 10-11 March, Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring four people.

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
