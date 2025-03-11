Russian world is Putin's dream and Europe's nightmare, Dutch defence minister says

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has stated that Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, should not agree to a settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war that could push the country into an interwar period, as Russia’s ambitions for the Russian world are a nightmare for Europe. [The "Russian world" or "Russkyi Mir" is the general idea of the superiority of Russian Orthodoxy, culture, language, etc., widely promoted by pro-Kremlin figures – ed.]

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brekelmans stressed that Zelenskyy must negotiate from a position of strength.

"President Zelensky should not have to agree to a deal that would result in some sort of interbellum, with aggression constantly looming on the horizon," Brekelmans emphasised.

He also added that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin "has made very clear that Ukraine is not his final stop on his campaign to the imperial past".

Quote from Brekelmans: "He will continue his aggressive, aggressive efforts to increase the influence and the territory of the Russian Empire towards his dream to reestablish a Russkiy Mir, or a Russian world. It’s a dream for Putin, and it’s a nightmare for the rest of Europe.

It’s time we let Putin wake up to the fact that his dreams do not match reality.

No matter how brutal this war has become, Ukrainians cannot be silenced. They can be forced into submission. Ukrainians are fighting at the front line of our freedom and security against Russian tyranny and aggression. It’s the front line of the freedom and security of Europe."

Background:

On 11 March, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations on resolving the Russo-Ukrainian war began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that the discussions between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia would focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.

On 10 March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine would have to make concessions regarding the territories Russia has occupied since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.

