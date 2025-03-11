F-16s alone cannot secure air superiority, comprehensive approach is needed, Ukrainian official says

The F-16 fighter jets provided to Ukraine cannot fully compete with Russia’s Su-35s in aerial combat; ensuring air superiority for Ukraine’s defence forces requires a comprehensive approach.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The aircraft modifications Ukraine has cannot engage in one-on-one air battles. A comprehensive approach is needed, involving ground-based air defence, aviation and electronic warfare systems to achieve results – air superiority and countering the carriers of guided bombs used by the enemy on a large scale."

Details: Ihnat noted that within the coalition framework, Ukraine provides international partners with information on the need for specific air defence assets.

Ihnat also gave a reminder that Ukraine is constantly facing a shortage of surface-to-air missiles for foreign systems, as the Russians regularly launch large-scale attacks with all available weapons. Meanwhile, Russia continues to ramp up production of all means of aerial attack, including missiles, guided bombs and drones.

Background: Ihnat previously reported that Russia dropped almost 40,000 guided bombs on Ukrainian territory in 2024 alone.

