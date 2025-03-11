Ukraine's foreign minister to travel to Warsaw to brief Polish counterpart on Jeddah talks

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will travel to Poland on Wednesday 12 March to meet with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski.

Source: News agency Ukrinform, citing Sikorski in a comment to journalists in Warsaw, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When journalists asked whether Sikorski was aware of any initial agreements between the parties in Saudi Arabia, he said that Sybiha would brief him on Wednesday 12 March.

"Not yet, but the Ukrainian foreign minister will be at my office tomorrow morning and will brief me on the matter," the Polish foreign minister said.

Sikorski described the fact that Ukrainian-American talks were taking place in Saudi Arabia as "very good".

When asked about Warsaw's expectations from the talks, Sikorski stated that Polish diplomacy "works for a just peace where the rights of the victim of aggression are upheld".

He also expressed satisfaction that the US had confirmed the continued uninterrupted operation of Starlink terminals in Ukraine, which Poland funds through a commercial agreement with SpaceX.

Background:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry had previously stated that the talks between Kyiv and Washington in Saudi Arabia would focus on bilateral relations and the path to peace.

On Monday 10 March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine would have to make concessions regarding the territories seized by Russia since 2014 as part of any agreement to end the war.

Media reports suggest that Ukraine is planning to propose a temporary ceasefire to the US, covering air and sea operations, as well as strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

