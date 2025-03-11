European Commission president welcomes Ukraine-US agreements in Saudi Arabia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed the outcome of the Ukrainian-American talks in Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed the EU's readiness for "upcoming peace negotiations".

Source: von der Leyen on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen noted that Kyiv and Washington have agreed on a proposal for a ceasefire agreement and the resumption of intelligence sharing and security assistance from the United States.

"This is a positive development that can be a step towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The ball is now in Russia’s court," she added.

"The EU is ready to play its full part, together with its partners, in the upcoming peace negotiations," von der Leyen stressed.

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the ceasefire will apply "not only with regard to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea but also along the entire front line".

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

