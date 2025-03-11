Zelenskyy: US has proposed full ceasefire for 30 days. We are ready

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that during talks in Saudi Arabia, the United States has proposed a complete ceasefire for 30 days, not only with regard to missiles, drones and bombs, and not only in the Black Sea but along the entire front line.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address on 11 March

Quote: "And during the conversation today, there was a proposal from the US side to take the first step forward right now and try to establish a complete ceasefire for 30 days, not only with regard to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea but also along the entire front line. Ukraine embraces this proposal, we view it positively, we are ready to take such a step and the United States of America must convince Russia to do this. That is, we agree, and if the Russians agree, the ceasefire will take effect at that very moment."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that an important element of the conversation is America's readiness to resume military aid to Ukraine and intelligence sharing.

"Ukraine is ready for peace. Russia must show its readiness to either end the war or continue the war," he added.

Previously:

During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine said that it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

A joint Ukraine-US statement has also indicated that Washington is lifting its pause in military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

