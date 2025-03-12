All Sections
Large-scale drone attack on Dnipro: infrastructure facilities damaged – photos

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 12 March 2025, 00:04
Damaged house. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro on the evening of 11 March, with early reports indicating damage to infrastructure facilities.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Dnipro. It’s loud. Early reports indicate infrastructure damage."

Details: Lysak added that Russian UAVs were still in the oblast and that air defence systems were responding.

Updated: Later, Lysak reported that the city had been subjected to a large-scale drone attack.

A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in Dnipro. Two houses were also damaged.

Updated at 23:49: Later, Lysak said early reports indicated that 12 out of 20 drones had been downed in the oblast.

Several fires broke out as a result of the Russian drone attack on Dnipro. One of them occurred in a garage, where a car caught fire. A two-storey house was partially destroyed. Fires were also reported at infrastructure facilities.

Lysak confirmed after midnight on 12 March that around 10 houses in Dnipro had been damaged. Windows were shattered in a kindergarten and a school.

 
Emergency workers standing on the rubble
Photo: Lysak on Telegram
 
Damaged house
Photo: Lysak on Telegram
 
State Emergency Service worker
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

He said no reports of fatalities or injuries had been received.

