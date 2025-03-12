Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence was responding to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 11-12 March.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from the military administration: "Enemy UAV movement detected! Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Details: An air-raid warning has been in effect in Kyiv Oblast since the evening of Tuesday 11 March.

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv at 00:45.

At 00:57, Klitschko reported that air defence had been operating in the capital.

Updated: At 01:49, the all-clear was given in Kyiv and at 03:47 in Kyiv Oblast.

