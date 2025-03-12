Russians hit Kharkiv with Shahed drone

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported that the Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone on the night of 11-12 March.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram

Details: Terekhov reported a strike by a Shahed drone on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv at 00:58.

Later, he confirmed where the strike had occurred.

Quote: "A Shahed drone has struck between houses.

Several properties were damaged. There is no fire. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as of now."

Terekhov added later that one person had had an acute stress reaction and medics had provided treatment.

