Over 190 explosions occur in Sumy Oblast in one day, person injured

Russian forces have conducted 81 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, injuring a civilian and damaging a house.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 194 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi and Seredyna-Buda were targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Details: The Russians struck the Myropillia hromada with mortars, guided bombs and explosives dropped from UAVs (12 explosions). A civilian was injured and a house was destroyed as a result of the attack.

The most explosions occurred in the Yunakivka hromada, where the Russians attacked with FPV drones, artillery, mortars, guided bombs, and explosives dropped from UAVs (98 explosions)

Background: A drone hit Sumy's infrastructure on the evening of 11 March, causing a fire.

