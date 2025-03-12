All Sections
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: woman killed, nine people injured, infrastructure damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 March 2025, 08:23
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Several explosions were heard in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 12 March, with a strike on an infrastructure facility recorded. One person has been killed and nine others injured.  The Russians attacked the Kryvyi Rih district during the night, also damaging infrastructure.

Source: Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District State Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Lysak: "A series of explosions in Kryvyi Rih. Early reports indicate one person has been injured. An infrastructure facility was hit. A fire broke out."

Updated: Lysak later added that a 47-year-old woman had been killed in Kryvyi Rih in a Russian missile attack.

"A woman (41 years old) was hospitalised. She is in a moderate condition. Another woman (78 years old) received assistance at the scene. A 50-year-old man in a serious condition and a 42-year-old woman in a moderate condition were both hospitalised. Another woman, 47, will be treated on an outpatient basis," he added.  

The State Emergency Service later reported that the number of injured had increased to nine. Lysak said that seven people had been hospitalised, three of them in a serious condition.

 
Person injured in the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Sytnychenko said loud explosions had been heard in the Kryvyi Rih district during the night.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Infrastructure has been damaged. A fire broke out at the scene. State Emergency Service firefighters are extinguishing the fire," he reported.

Sytnychenko added that no one had been injured in the nighttime attack.

Lysak added air defence had been responding from evening until morning, destroying 19 Russian UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Background: Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro on the evening of 11 March, with early reports indicating infrastructure damage.

