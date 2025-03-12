Russians attack Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast with guided bomb, injuring 2 people
Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 08:18
The Russians attacked the village of Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast with aircraft on the evening of 11 March, injuring two people.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russians attacked Chervonyi Maiak with aircraft at around 22:30 on 11 March. Two people residing in the house were injured in the strike."
Details: A 46-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman sustained blast injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds.
They were hospitalised in a moderate condition.
