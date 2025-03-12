All Sections
Maxar restores access to commercial satellite imagery for Ukraine

Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 12 March 2025, 08:50
Satellites. Stock photo: Maxar Technologies

The American aerospace company Maxar Technologies has restored access for Ukrainian users to the GEGD service, which provides high-quality commercial satellite images.

Source: Militarnyi, Ukrainian media outlet, citing several users of the service

Details: The sources cited by Militarnyi indicate that the resumption of this programme allows Ukraine to once again utilise high-quality satellite imagery for defence and intelligence purposes.

Background:

  • On 7 March, it was reported that Maxar Technologies had disabled Ukraine’s access to its satellite imagery.
  • At the time, Militarnyi explained that the Trump administration, through the State Department, had prohibited American companies and commercial services from providing satellite data to Ukraine.
  • Several reputable international media outlets, citing sources, reported that the US had suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including data on military targets and warnings about Russian missile and drone launches against Ukrainian territory.

defence intelligenceRusso-Ukrainian warUSA
