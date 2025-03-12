All Sections
Russians hit warehouses in Sumy with drones, causing fire – photos, video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 12 March 2025, 11:06
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy on the late evening of Tuesday 11 March with drones, causing a fire in a warehouse building.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The fire spread over an area of up to 300 square metres. Firefighters doused the fire before it could spread.

Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Bomb disposal experts were also involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack. They retrieved the wreckage of a Russian drone.

 
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

There have been no casualties. 

Background: Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the night of 11-12 March, firing three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 133 attack drones and targeting five regions of the country. Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 98 Shahed drones and other UAVs, while 20 Russian drones failed to reach their targets.

RussiaSumydrones
