Russia strikes Ukraine with 3 ballistic missiles and 133 drones: air defence downs 98 UAVs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 March 2025, 09:42
Russia strikes Ukraine with 3 ballistic missiles and 133 drones: air defence downs 98 UAVs
Ukrainian mobile fire group. Photo: South defence forces

Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the night of 11-12 March, firing three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 133 attack drones and targeting five regions of the country. Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 98 Shahed drones and other UAVs, while 20 Russian drones failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on social media

Details: From 19:00 on 11 March, Russian forces launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea targeting the cities of Odesa and Kryvyi Rih. The attack also involved 133 strike drones of the Shahed type and other decoy UAVs launched from multiple locations, including the Russian cities of Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 09:30, early estimates confirmed the downing of 98 Shahed drones and other  types of UAVs over the cities of Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Kherson oblasts.

In addition, 20 Russian decoy drones were lost from radar without causing any adverse effects.

The attack caused damage in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts.

Background:

  • On the morning of 12 March, multiple explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih. Local authorities confirmed a hit on an infrastructure facility, leaving one person dead and five injured. The Russians also attacked the Kryvyi Rih district overnight, damaging infrastructure.
  • On the evening of 11 March, a Russian missile strike on the port of Odesa killed four Syrian citizens and injured two others.
  • In Kyiv Oblast, debris from downed Russian drones caused fires, destroying a residential house and a furniture shop. 

missile strikewarair defenceUkraine's Air Force
